Electric car at charging station
Can you live every day with an electric car?

The number of electric cars on our roads is rising, with three times more being registered in the first six months of 2015 than during the same period last year.

While the technology has been around for a few years, concerns about range and price have prevented many people from taking them seriously.

John Maguire took an electric car for a spin.

  • 16 Jul 2015
