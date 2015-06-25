Video

A rideable hoverboard has been created by car manufacturer Lexus.

The company introduced its creation in a teaser video it posted online, but did not show a rider using the hoverboard.

Lexus told the BBC it had developed a working prototype and would be releasing more videos over the summer.

A number of companies have been trying to develop a hoverboard in 2015, to match predictions for the year made in the Back to the Future films.

The Lexus hoverboard contains magnets cooled by liquid nitrogen to float above a customised skate park in Barcelona.

The company said it did not intend to sell the device.