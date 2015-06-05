Media player
E-Sports are big in South Korea - matches are broadcast live on television and top players can earn hundreds of thousands of US dollars a year.
BBC Click's Dave Lee meets team KT Rolster - which has some of the top players in the world - to find out more.
See more at South Korea Direct.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
05 Jun 2015
