A team member of KT-Rolster
Behind the scenes with e-Sports team KT Rolster

E-Sports are big in South Korea - matches are broadcast live on television and top players can earn hundreds of thousands of US dollars a year.

BBC Click's Dave Lee meets team KT Rolster - which has some of the top players in the world - to find out more.

  • 05 Jun 2015
