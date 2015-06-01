Media player
Underwater robots aim to mimic nature
The CoCoRo project is a collaboration between several European universities and aims to create an autonomous swarm of interacting autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).
The AUVs are programmed to mimic the collective traits of various animals and fish and it is hoped that the robots will work together much like the organisms do in real life.
BBC Click spoke to Thomas Schmickl of the Artificial Life Laboratory in Graz, Austria, about the project.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
01 Jun 2015
