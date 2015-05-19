Media player
Collider art - The lightshow inspired by Cern
An art project inspired by work being done with the Large Hadron Collider at the Centre For Nuclear Research (Cern) has gone on display.
Ryoji Ikeda spent time as a resident artist at Cern - the world's largest particle physics research institute.
Made up of 40 computers synchronised with projectors and loudspeakers, Ryoji Ikeda's Supersymmetry, creates a powerful and immersive experience.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly reports.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
19 May 2015
