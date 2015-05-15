Video

A team of civil engineers has developed an earthquake resistant home which they say could stand up to a major quake.

The researchers at Stanford University combined seismic isolators - which allow the ground to move independently of the structure above it - and a unibody design which creates a more solid house structure.

Isolators have been used for commercial buildings for many years but have been too expensive to use on homes until now.

The BBC's Sumi Das reports.

