Could this design make houses more earthquake resistant?
A team of civil engineers has developed an earthquake resistant home which they say could stand up to a major quake.
The researchers at Stanford University combined seismic isolators - which allow the ground to move independently of the structure above it - and a unibody design which creates a more solid house structure.
Isolators have been used for commercial buildings for many years but have been too expensive to use on homes until now.
The BBC's Sumi Das reports.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
15 May 2015
