Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could VR and a bicycle be a new way to keep fit?
Virtual reality technology has been combined with a bicycle to create an extra dimension to exercising.
Sensors on the bike, track movement and speed, while an electric motor provides resistance to simulate travelling up hill.
Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Adanzi from Widerun explained that the system was a way of getting fit, having fun and it allowed people to get exercise from cycling when it is not possible to ride outdoors.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington finds out more.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
-
08 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window