Virtual reality technology has been combined with a bicycle to create an extra dimension to exercising.

Sensors on the bike, track movement and speed, while an electric motor provides resistance to simulate travelling up hill.

Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Adanzi from Widerun explained that the system was a way of getting fit, having fun and it allowed people to get exercise from cycling when it is not possible to ride outdoors.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington finds out more.

