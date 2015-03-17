Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New 3D printer 'grows' its objects
A 3D printing process that harnesses light and oxygen has been demonstrated at the Ted (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference in Vancouver.
Its makers say the method is much quicker than current 3D printing methods.
The technique was inspired by the film Terminator 2, in which the T-1000 robot rises from a pool of metallic liquid.
In this demonstration, provided by the company and sped up, the machine creates a model of the Eiffel Tower.
-
17 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window