Ford's white van with built-in bike

Ford has shown off its new ideas for inner-city travel.

The MoDe Pro bike is designed for couriers who would normally drive a van into congested areas. The electric bike detaches from the back of a van, folding out when needed.

The 200-watt motor uses a 9-amp-hour battery, which provides electric pedal assistance for speeds of up to 25km/h (15mph).

Another bike from Ford, the MoDe Me, is designed with commuters in mind.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the BBC's Dave Lee spoke to Ford's chief design engineer Tom Thompson about the project.

Follow Dave Lee on Twitter @DaveLeeBBC