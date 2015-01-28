Man standing in front of board with diagrams drawn on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Future of News: Is there a future for news?

People have more access to information and content than ever before. So where does that leave news and does it still have a future?

Journalists and broadcasters discuss what role the news providers could play in the future.

  • 28 Jan 2015
Go to next video: BBC Future of News - Industry experts assess where news is heading