Researchers in Switzerland have developed a system that recreates crime scenes as 3D virtual worlds.

The system combines forensic information such as 3D room scans, CCTV footage and autopsy data to produce accurate 3D reconstructions of crimes.

This can then be displayed and explored using an immersive headset, such as the Facebook owned Oculus Rift.

The creators hope that the system will eventually be used to help present complex information in court to judges and juries.

BBC Click's Stephen Beckett spoke to researcher Lars Ebert about how the technology could change how evidence is presented in court.

More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.