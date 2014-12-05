Media player
The Australian pupils who learn via webcam
From two-way radios to post and video tapes, Australia has a long history of providing education for children who are geographically isolated.
But now, thousands of schoolchildren living in remote areas are using video conferencing to join in lessons at the Brisbane School of Distance Education (BSDE).
And with the exception of two meet-up days per term the school is empty of pupils.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly finds out more.
05 Dec 2014
