Tech review: A look back at the week's headlines
BBC Click rounds up some of the week's top technology stories, including the news that Twitter has sued the US government saying it should be allowed to reveal surveillance requests from the authorities.
A prototype robot which uses ultraviolet pulses to destroy viruses such as Ebola has been unveiled by a Texas company.
And Toshiba has developed a robot that can perform Japanese sign language.
Watch more clips on the Click website. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.
10 Oct 2014
