Video

Since the initial Forza track racing game in 2005, the series has delivered some of the most successful racing games for the Xbox consoles.

But can the series continue to keep gamers interested?

At the E3 expo in Los Angeles, players are being given a chance to test drive the next instalment, Forza Horizon 2.

Richard Taylor caught up with Turn 10 Studios' content director John Wendel, and also with gamers to assess their reactions.

You can follow Richard on Twitter @RichTaylorBBC.