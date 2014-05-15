'Plug and play': Solar charging a PC

Video

A solar power system has been developed that allows computers to work while they are being charged.

John Tompkins of Intel Labs gave the BBC the first live demo of its Alternate Power Architecture system, designed for its "2 in 1" mobile range, on a rare sunny day in London.

Mr Tompkins says the technology will provide a "plug-and-play" experience for pupils in developing countries who are in off-grid areas, relying on solar power.