Weather apps use power of the crowd

Video

Weather reports might have a reputation for getting it wrong, but now thanks to the power of the crowd we might be getting closer to an accurate forecast.

Wezzoo is a free app for your browser or smartphone that lets you see exactly what to expect from the weather by gathering crowdsourced comments and photos from people who are actually out in it.

In her review of websites and apps, Click's Kate Russell looks at sites which monitor the weather, apps for diet, health and fitness, and a virtual piano you can play with online friends.

