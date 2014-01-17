Intel's Edison chip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2014: Wearable technology becomes self-contained

From pills which can record your temperature to smart socks that monitor running techniques and a processor the size of an SD card, Click's Spencer Kelly looks at the latest wearable technology on display at the Consumer Electronics Show 2014.

Watch more clips on the Click website. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.

  • 17 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Where tech and fashion come together