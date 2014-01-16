Media player
Hybrid tablet 'switches seamlessly' between operating systems
Taiwanese consumer electronics firm Asus has released an Intel-based computer which can seamlessly switch between Android and Windows at the press of a button.
And - similar to some other "hybrid" tablets now appearing - the Transformer Book Duet can also be mounted to a keyboard dock to use in laptop mode.
But how useful will the mobile computer be in practice? The BBC's North America technology correspondent Richard Taylor was given a first look at the device at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
16 Jan 2014
