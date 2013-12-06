A selection of tablets
Video

Christmas tablets reviewed

A tablet is likely to be the must-have gadget for many people this Christmas. But which is the one you would most like to find in your stocking?

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the tablet market, explains the different systems and reviews three devices.

