Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'WildCat' robot put through its paces
US robotics company Boston Dynamics releases new footage of WildCat, its quadruped robot.
WildCat is being developed to run fast on all types of terrain.
So far, WildCat has run at speeds approaching 16mph (26kph) on flat terrain using bounding and galloping gaits.
-
07 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window