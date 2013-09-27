Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live 'robot art' created in three cities
A young Viennese artist has created artworks simultaneously in three cities using robots.
Alex Kiessling drew the works in Vienna, with his pen strokes recreated live in London and Berlin with the sort of robot arms that are usually used in manufacturing.
Here, Thomas Hitthaler, of Austrian design studio Strukt, talks about how he collaborated with the artist to make the project a reality.
Video journalist: Neil Bowdler
27 Sep 2013
