Create 3D worlds using only photos

Rendering images in 3D has traditionally taken more processing power than available to the average consumer but the use of cloud computing is opening up the possibility of home-made lifelike 3D images.
Spencer Kelly gets given the full 360-degree experience with only a stills camera and software.
26 Sep 2013
