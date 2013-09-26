CGI image of Spencer Kelly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Create 3D worlds using only photos

Rendering images in 3D has traditionally taken more processing power than available to the average consumer but the use of cloud computing is opening up the possibility of home-made lifelike 3D images.

Spencer Kelly gets given the full 360-degree experience with only a stills camera and software.

Watch more clips on the Click website. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.

  • 26 Sep 2013
Go to next video: 360 degree camera unveiled