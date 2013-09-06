Technology is becoming 'less intrusive'

Video

Samsung launched their wristwatch smart phone gadget on Wednesday, which will allows people to communicate, by talking to their wrists in the Star Trek style.

An Apple version is on the way. Wearable technology has reached the Today programme's John Humphrys, who tried out Google Glasses for a Channel 4 documentary.

Jemima Kiss, head of technology at the Guardian, explains why technology is actually getting less intrusive: "I don't think we're under any obligation to use this technology, and it's the technology companies job to make it work for us, to make it appealing. To make it relevant, and to not overwhelm us."

"A mobile phone is a computer, it's a smart computer, and you can see a watch or glasses as a more refined, more specialist version of that. You can just glance at a watch, rather than having to take it out of your pocket," she added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 6 September 2013.