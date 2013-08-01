Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Families 'watch TV together again'
Families in the UK are now more likely to watch TV together than they have been in more than a decade, a study from Ofcom suggests.
The survey has found that the popularity of smartphones has brought teenagers out of bedrooms and back into the living room, with family members multi-tasking while watching the main TV set.
Rory Cellan-Jones reports.
-
01 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window