Families 'watch TV together again'

Families in the UK are now more likely to watch TV together than they have been in more than a decade, a study from Ofcom suggests.

The survey has found that the popularity of smartphones has brought teenagers out of bedrooms and back into the living room, with family members multi-tasking while watching the main TV set.

Rory Cellan-Jones reports.

  • 01 Aug 2013
