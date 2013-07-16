Tech invention? Try it yourself

Media player
DIY technology has traditionally taken place in a bedroom, garage or on a kitchen table. But now a growing trend has emerged of "hack days" or DIY fairs offering enthusiasts advice on how to make their own technology.
And the idea seems to be catching on all over the world. LJ Rich explores just how hard it can be to "do it yourself" by doing it herself.
Watch more clips on the Click homepage. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.
The programme was first broadcast on Saturday 13 July 2013.
16 Jul 2013
