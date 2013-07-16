Tech invention? Try it yourself

Video

DIY technology has traditionally taken place in a bedroom, garage or on a kitchen table. But now a growing trend has emerged of "hack days" or DIY fairs offering enthusiasts advice on how to make their own technology.

And the idea seems to be catching on all over the world. LJ Rich explores just how hard it can be to "do it yourself" by doing it herself.

The programme was first broadcast on Saturday 13 July 2013.