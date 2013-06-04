Media player
Robert Scoble and Jaron Lanier on wearable technology
Robert Scoble from the technology firm Rackspace, who has been trialling Google Glass and says he will never live another day without them, and Jaron Lanier from Microsoft who invented an early forerunner to Google Glass, talk to BBC Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman about the impact and possibilities of wearable technology.
Read BBC Technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones' blog and watch his full Newsnight report - Logging our lives with wearable tech
04 Jun 2013
