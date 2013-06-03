Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How can 10,000 photos be organised?
For photographers, managing an ever increasing collection of photos can be problematic. How can you keep across so much data?
Ian Hardy reports on how the traditional "files and folders" way of storing our data - which is decades old - is being given the tag of failure.
He uncovers the work taking place to fix the problem and to add information to photos on the go.
Watch more clips on the Click homepage. If you are in the UK you can watch the whole programme on BBC iPlayer.
-
03 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window