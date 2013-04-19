Media player
Google's smart glasses and other tech news
Developers working on apps for Google's smart glasses have been told they will not be allowed to place advertising within the device's display.
And fair-trade officials in Taiwan are looking into reports that Samsung paid people to criticise rival HTC online.
Spencer Kelly reports on these and other tech stories of the week.
19 Apr 2013
