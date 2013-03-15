Blackbox Mansion
Communal living in Silicon Valley

If you're a budding entrepreneur coming to Silicon Valley, you might want to consider an alternative to a hotel.

Entrepreneurs are increasingly living, breathing and even sleeping the start-up life - choosing to live communally in 'start-up houses' where you can get connections and access to workshops and investors.

Alastair Leithead visited the Blackbox Mansion in Silicon Valley for What If?, our special series looking into the future.

