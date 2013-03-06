Video

Dishonored has been named Best Game at the 2013 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) video games awards.

The first-person action title is set in a historic plague-ridden city in which the player uses special powers and swordplay to seek revenge on enemies.

The PlayStation title Journey was another notable winner on the night, picking up five awards.

These included Online Multiplayer, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Original Music and Audio Achievement.

Daniel Emery reports.