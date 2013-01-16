Woman playing on a games console
Majority of gamers could be women by end of 2013

In the past, playing computer games was a male dominated hobby, but now gaming is increasingly appealing to women.

By the end of the year, it is thought that it will be a female majority enjoying virtual worlds.

Bryony MacKenzie reports.

