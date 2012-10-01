Media player
Actor Jeremy Edwards on being a victim of identity theft
Former Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards has been describing how he became a victim of identity theft and how he is now more careful with his personal information.
Recent research suggests that too few people in the UK destroy their documents or change their online passwords - a quarter have been affected by identity theft compared to a European average of 17%.
Credit Reference Agency adviser Neil Munroe also explains how people's fraud claims are investigated.
01 Oct 2012
