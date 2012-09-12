After months of hype and speculation Apple has unveiled a taller, 4G-enabled iPhone at an event in San Francisco.

The device's new size allows it to display an extra row of app icons on its home screen. The firm said it was 18% thinner and 20% lighter than the iPhone 4S.

However, it does not feature an NFC (near field communication) chip to allow it to make touchless payments, and competition is intensifying for Apple. While its margins may be wider, Samsung's handset sales are growing at a faster pace.

Rory Cellan-Jones tests the new gadget.