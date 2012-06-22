Media player
Remembering Turing at Bletchley: Captain Jerry Roberts' memories
Alan Turing would have celebrated his 100th birthday on 23 June were he still alive. But the codebreaking genius died in 1954 after consuming cyanide - an act many have linked to his persecution for being a homosexual.
Captain Jerry Roberts (born 1920) was a linguist and code-breaker at Bletchley Park from 1941 to 1946.
He was one of the founder members of the Testery, set up in October 1941 to crack the top level Tunny code (which the Germans called Lorenz).
He recalled for BBC News his memories of Alan Turing at Bletchley Park.
