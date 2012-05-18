Nasdaq bell
Facebook shares: Mark Zuckerberg rings Nasdaq bell

Social networking site Facebook has begun trading some of its shares, priced at $38 each, on the stock exchange.

The 8-year-old internet phenomenon has been valued at around $104bn (£65bn).

In one of the largest and most high-profile share flotations of recent years, founder Mark Zuckerberg rang the bell to open the Nasdaq index remotely from his HQ in California.

