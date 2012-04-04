Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs biographer Walter Isaacson on capturing the Apple boss

The official biographer of Steve Jobs, Walter Isaacson, talked to BBC Breakfast about how he got unprecedented access to the reclusive technology guru, and what made him tick.

Mr Isaacson conducted 40 exclusive interviews with Steve Jobs in the final years of his life, as well speaking with family members, colleagues, rivals, friends, and adversaries.

  • 04 Apr 2012
