The role of "video designer" was hardly known in theatre five years ago - but now it is increasingly common.

As technology has become cheaper, even fringe theatre productions are embracing its new possibilities for creative set design, with complex projections and graphic sequences run through servers.

The Knifedge design company cemented its reputation with its dynamic, digital set for Sunday in the Park with George, which won it an Olivier Award in 2007.

The company's director Timothy Bird offered the BBC's LJ Rich a tour of his latest production, the show Pippin, set in the world of a computer game, which has just finished its run at the Menier Chocolate Factory theatre in London.

Back at his team's central London offices, he showed the massive amount of pre-production work that goes into each performance.

Produced by Dougal Shaw.