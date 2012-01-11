Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2012: Environmentally sound technology on display
A number of companies this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are showing off environmentally focused products.
From headphones designed by musician Bob Marley's son to a thermostat that learns your daily routine to help keep energy costs down, BBC presenter LJ Rich investigates why so many technology companies are looking to help save the environment through sustainable products.
Video produced by the BBC's Matt Danzico
-
11 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-16512595/ces-2012-environmentally-sound-technology-on-displayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window