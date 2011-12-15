The royal wedding was a very popular search this year
In 2011, Britons were keen to find out how to wallpaper and all about the latest fitness craze Zumba.

That's according to Google's annual Zeitgeist - a look back at the most popular search terms of the year.

The royal wedding topped the list of 'fastest rising' search terms, with Apple's yet-to-be-released iPhone 5 coming in second place.

The most intriguing list was the "what is" top 10, with a diverse set of queries including "what is scampi".

Andy Moore reports.

  • 15 Dec 2011