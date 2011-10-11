BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones
Online porn control for parents: Will it work?

Four leading web providers are to offer customers the option to block adult content at the point of subscription.

BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin will offer the protection for smartphones, laptops and PCs.

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones looks at how effective the scheme will be.

  11 Oct 2011