World's first solar-powered mobile charger
A group of Serbian university students has created the world's first public solar-powered mobile phone charger, installed in a town outside Belgrade.

It led to the team winning a prestigious European Union prize for their efforts as the BBC's Belgrade correspondent Mark Lowen reports.

  • 17 Jun 2011