Viewing a newspaper through an augmented reality application
Video

Augmented reality app plays video on real-world images

New phone software could allow you to make your pet appear to be on a newspaper's front page.

The Aurasma app could also enable you to watch a film trailer by pointing your mobile at a poster.

Its developers have created videos as examples of potential marketing techniques activated by what users film.

Rory Cellan-Jones has tested the augmented-reality software.

  • 26 May 2011
