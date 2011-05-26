Media player
Augmented reality app plays video on real-world images
New phone software could allow you to make your pet appear to be on a newspaper's front page.
The Aurasma app could also enable you to watch a film trailer by pointing your mobile at a poster.
Its developers have created videos as examples of potential marketing techniques activated by what users film.
Rory Cellan-Jones has tested the augmented-reality software.
26 May 2011
