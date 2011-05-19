Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tech Know: Giant 'Etch-A-Sketch' toy at FutureEverything
A giant electronic copy of an Etch-A-Sketch toy is among innovations on display at Manchester's FutureEverything festival.
Project A Sketch is designed by the city's MadLab, a group of inventors who run technological amateur design schemes.
The fair also includes motors that "swarm" around empty Victorian swimming baths.
Ellie Gibson has sampled FutureEverything's delights.
-
19 May 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-13443238/tech-know-giant-etch-a-sketch-toy-at-futureeverythingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window