Motoring Journalist Kevin Haggarthy
Electric cars still 'more expensive' than petrol models

The UK government has revealed the first nine electric cars that will be eligible for eco-friendly car grants.

Experts tend to agree that electric cars are more environmentally-friendly than petrol or diesel models.

But motoring journalist Kevin Haggarthy says that they are not necessarily cheaper. He also warns that any widespread switch to electric cars could drastically increase demands for electricity generation.

  • 14 Dec 2010
