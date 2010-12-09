Stephen Evans in front of the generators which serve the Wikileaks 'bunker'
Wikileaks: Inside the website's Stockholm 'bunker'

While computer hackers promise more attacks on companies refusing to deal with Wikileaks, one place that still seems safe is the bunkers hosting the website's servers.

The whistle-blowing website works off servers stored deep below ground in Stockholm, in a former nuclear bunker.

Stephen Evans went to take a look.

