Video

A life-like robot called Geminoid F has taken to the stage in Japan, but is there a chance it will it take over from the "real" performers?

Geminoid F was seated for the duration of the short play and her actions were controlled from behind-the-scenes by a human.

Actress Bryerly Long, working alongside the android in a Japanese play titled Sayonara, said she feels it lacks "human presence", making her feel "alone" on stage.