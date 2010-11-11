Media player
Robot actor makes stage debut in Japan
A life-like robot called Geminoid F has taken to the stage in Japan, but is there a chance it will it take over from the "real" performers?
Geminoid F was seated for the duration of the short play and her actions were controlled from behind-the-scenes by a human.
Actress Bryerly Long, working alongside the android in a Japanese play titled Sayonara, said she feels it lacks "human presence", making her feel "alone" on stage.
11 Nov 2010
