Laptop
Video

Students try 'Unplugged' experiment

Could you survive for 24 hours without television, radio, the internet or any other form of media? Students at Bournemouth University have been doing just that, as part of a global experiment called Unplugged.

The aim is to find out just how addicted young people now are to the media.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones reports.

  • 22 Oct 2010
