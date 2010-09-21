Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eye check-up with a mobile phone developed at MIT
Scientists at Boston's Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a snap-on lens that enables a smartphone to give an eye test.
Patients use the phone's controls to move images seen through the lens while the phone analyses responses.
The results can be sent to doctors.
The Netra research team behind the technique believe it will prove useful in developing countries where expensive eye testing equipment is scarce.
Project leader Professor Ramesh Raskar has shown BBC Technology Reporter Jonathan Fildes how the system works.
-
21 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window