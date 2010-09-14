Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
N8 smartphone on show at Nokia World in London's Excel
The N8 touchscreen phone has gone on show at the Nokia World conference in London.
The company also unveiled three new smartphones at the event.
Nokia is still the largest maker of smartphones but is facing stiff competition from the likes of Apple, Google and Blackberry maker RIM.
-
14 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-11305683/n8-smartphone-on-show-at-nokia-world-in-london-s-excelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window