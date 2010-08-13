Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the University of Southampton's new supercomputer
A new supercomputer is transforming the way research is conducted at the University of Southampton.
Iridis 3's 8,000 processors are capable of performing 72 trillion calculations per second.
Dr Oz Parchment, the university's IT infrastructure services manager, showed Jeff Baird around the server centre.
